Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka

Society & Culture
July 20, 17:40 UTC+3

Haunting beauty of Russia's Far Eastern abandoned ships and bases — through the eyes of TASS photographer Yuri Smityuk

Ghost ships in the Russkaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf on the south-eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Russia's Far Eastern natural landscapes, stretching between the port city of Vladivostok and Kamchatka Peninsula are some of the most breathtaking and beautiful in the world. Haunting beauty of Russia's Far Eastern abandoned ships and bases in Kamchatka — through the eyes of TASS photographer Yuri Smityuk.

