Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Alrosa mined two large diamonds in Yakutia

Society & Culture
July 19, 19:22 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

The diamonds have the weight of almost 110 carats and over 75 carats

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

YAKUTSK, July 19. /TASS/. Alrosa mined two large raw diamonds with the weight of almost 110 carats and over 75 carats at its fields in Yakutia, press service of the Russian diamond miner said on Wednesday.

Read also

Expert reveals Russian region which produces 15% of world’s diamonds

"A particularly large crystal with the weight of almost 110 carats was mined at Mirninsky Mining and Concentration Plant of Alrosa. A raw diamond with the weight over 75 carats was mined two days earlier at Aikhalsky Mining and Concentration Plant," the company said.

According to a preliminary estimate, both raw diamonds are of jewelry grade. They have an octahedron form and contains minor inclusions. One of diamonds has light yellowish tint.

The company will discuss names for newly mined diamonds shortly.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode
13
Stalingrad: Remembering the bloodiest battle of World War II
15
This week in photos: Trump-Macron rendezvous, Mosul in ruins and California wildfires
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin
2
German Cabinet voices concern over ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in Russia
3
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development
4
Free train tickets in Russia to be available to 2018 FIFA World Cup fans as of December
5
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
6
Russia to offer MiG-35 planes at India’s tender for light fighter jets
7
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
TOP STORIES
Реклама