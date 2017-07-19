Russia's Alrosa mined two large diamonds in Yakutia

YAKUTSK, July 19. /TASS/. Alrosa mined two large raw diamonds with the weight of almost 110 carats and over 75 carats at its fields in Yakutia, press service of the Russian diamond miner said on Wednesday.

"A particularly large crystal with the weight of almost 110 carats was mined at Mirninsky Mining and Concentration Plant of Alrosa. A raw diamond with the weight over 75 carats was mined two days earlier at Aikhalsky Mining and Concentration Plant," the company said.

According to a preliminary estimate, both raw diamonds are of jewelry grade. They have an octahedron form and contains minor inclusions. One of diamonds has light yellowish tint.

The company will discuss names for newly mined diamonds shortly.