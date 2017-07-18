Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tsunami alert issued for Kamchatka, Kuril Islands after major quake lifted

Society & Culture
July 18, 5:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier the Russian emergencies ministry’s Kamchatka center reported a quake of 7.0 magnitude in the area of the Aleutian Ridge not far from Russia’s Bering Island off the Kamchatka peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. A tsunami alert issued after a powerful quake for Russia’s Kamchatka and the northern part of Kuril Islands has been lifted, the Kamchatka crisis management center of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations reports.

Its source said the wave forecasted at 50 centimeters in height has failed to approach Kamchatka’s Bering Island. According to him, teams of specialists are examining buildings after major aftershocks, but no destruction has been fixed as of yet.

Meanwhile, according to the head of Kamchatka’s Aleutian district, Svetlana Arnatskaya, strong tremors were felt. "Suspended items were swinging back and forth, items were tumbling off shelves. There has been no destruction," she said, adding that teams of specialists continue examining the area for possible destruction.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian emergencies ministry’s Kamchatka center reported a quake of 7.0 magnitude in the area of the Aleutian Ridge not far from Russia’s Bering Island off the Kamchatka peninsula at a depth of 30 kilometers under the seafloor.

It said the epicenter was 290 kilometers off Bering Island and 750 kilometers from the regional center Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The Sakhalin tsunami center assessed the quake magnitude as 7.7.

The United States Geological Survey reported a powerful quake of magnitude 7.4 300 kilometers west of Attu, the westernmost and largest island in the Near Islands group of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands. According to US specialists, the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 48 kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Stalingrad: Remembering the bloodiest battle of World War II
15
This week in photos: Trump-Macron rendezvous, Mosul in ruins and California wildfires
11
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
2
Tsunami advisories issued for Russian Bering Island, no threat for local population
3
Senior Russian MP: Israel must ‘learn to live’ with Russia-US agreement on Syria ceasefire
4
Deputy Secretary of State: no final agreement reached on Russian diplomatic compounds
5
Russian Supreme Court upholds ruling to disband Jehovah's Witnesses organization
6
Monument to Russia’s last Emperor Nicholas II and Crown Prince Alexis unveiled in Siberia
7
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
TOP STORIES
Реклама