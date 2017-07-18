Tsunami advisories issued for Russian Bering Island, no threat for local population

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 18. /TASS/. Tsunami advisories have been issued for the township of Nikolskoye on Russia’s Bering Island off the Kamchatka peninsula after a quake, but the height of the tsunami wave will not exceed half-a-meter, a source from the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Science’s Geophysical Service told Tass on Tuesday.

The source said a quake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale had been registered off the Aleutian Ridge at a depth of 30 kilometers under the seabed. "The epicenter was 290 kilometers off Bering Island in Kamchatka’s Aleutian region, 750 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the source said.

He said the population of Nikolskoye had been warned of tsunami. "However, the waves won’t be higher than half-a-meter. There is no threat for the settlement," he specified.

Tremors of 2-3 magnitude were felt in the regional center Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. No casualties or destruction has been fixed.

Earlier, the United States Geological Survey reported a powerful quake of magnitude 7.4, 300 kilometers west of Attu, the westernmost and largest island in the Near Islands group of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands. According to US specialists, the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 48 kilometers.

Tsunami alert issued for Kuril Islands

The Sakhalin tsunami center has issued a tsunami alert for the northern part of Russia’s Kuril Islands, a center specialist has told Tass.

"Under the forecast a wave may be 50 centimeters in height. But the wave range on the coast can differ from that forecasted, so people must abide by the rules issued during a tsunami," Tatyana Ivelskaya said.

According to the center, a quake of 7.7 magnitude occurred off the Aleutian Ridge not far from Russia’s Bering Island off the Kamchatka peninsula at a depth of 30 kilometers under the seabed.

Tatyana Ivelskaya said the tsunami wave is expected to approach northern Kuril Islands at 12:48 Sakhalin time (04:48 Moscow time).

The Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations said the epicenter was 290 kilometers off Bering Island and 750 kilometers from the regional center Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The population of island’s Nikolskoye township has been warned of a tsunami danger.