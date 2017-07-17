Over 4,000 Russians banned from entering Turkey over alleged ties to IS

Russian tennis star Sharapova says achieved enough, but not going to retireSport July 17, 17:01
Over 4,000 Russians banned from entering Turkey over alleged ties to ISSociety & Culture July 17, 16:57
Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshowMilitary & Defense July 17, 16:32
Lavrov slams US seizure of Moscow's diplomatic assets as being ‘robbed in broad daylight’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 17, 14:58
Referendum in Venezuela: Government's reaction and opposition's demandsWorld July 17, 14:52
Russia’s Kazan to host 2022 World Short Course Swimming ChampionshipsSport July 17, 14:42
Poll shows rising prices and falling savings among Russians’ biggest fearsSociety & Culture July 17, 13:57
Russian Anti-Doping Agency going in right direction — WADA chiefSport July 17, 13:54
EU imposes sanctions against 16 persons involved in use of chemical weapons in SyriaWorld July 17, 13:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. Some 4,128 Russian citizens have been banned from entering Turkey since 2011 over their suspected ties to the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a report on Monday.
Some 804 Russians, who are alleged supporters of extremists, have been expelled from Turkey over the past six years.
Turkey blacklisted nearly 54,000 people from 146 countries. Starting from 2011, some 4,957 foreigners have been deported from the country.