Siberian teen who lost arms while saving kitten gets $17,000 in donations for prosthetics

BARNAUL, July 17. /TASS/. Volunteers have donated one million rubles (some $17,000) for a 16-year old boy from Siberia’s Altai Republic who lost both arms in an attempt rescue a stray kitten.
The incident occurred in early June when Yaroslav Shishov accidentally touched a power transmission line when he was trying to get the kitten down from a tree.
Shishov suffered severe burns and as a result his arms had to be amputated..
"One million rubles was collected for prosthetic arms," said Tatiana Kobzeva, mother of Shishov’s classmate.
She said the money had been sent from Russia and all across the globe.
Kobzeva said the boy could be discharged from hospital later this week.