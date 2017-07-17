Thirty flights delayed at Moscow airports

South Korea proposes North to hold talks at defense ministers’ levelWorld July 17, 4:46
Thirty flights delayed at Moscow airportsSociety & Culture July 17, 3:42
Russia expects problems with Georgian Airways flights to be solved within weekWorld July 16, 14:02
French president praises talks with Putin for making headway on SyriaWorld July 16, 12:01
Russia’s Vesnina, Makarova win 2017 Wimbledon title in ladies’ pairs finalSport July 16, 2:08
Russian woman injured in Hurghada knife attack fought back - embassyWorld July 15, 22:58
Russia’s embassy: no evidence for Russia-backed hackers’ attacks on UK grid in The TimesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 20:47
Talks on de-escalation zones positively affect opposition’s mood in Geneva — Russian envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 13:17
Chechnya’s leader says Washington conducting anti-Russian policiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 5:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A total of 30 flights were delayed and four more were cancelled at the airports of the Russian capital, according to information provided by on-line display boards.
As of 0:05 Moscow time, 11 flights have been delayed at the Moscow Domodedovo Airport, 19 flights were delayed and four cancelled . There was no data about flights schedule changes at the Vnukovo Airport.
According to the Russian meteorological center, the weather on Monday, July 17, in Moscow will be partly cloudy with occasional rains and temperatures around 19-21 degrees Celsius (66-70 degrees Fahrenheit).