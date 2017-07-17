Thirty flights delayed at Moscow airports

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A total of 30 flights were delayed and four more were cancelled at the airports of the Russian capital, according to information provided by on-line display boards.

As of 0:05 Moscow time, 11 flights have been delayed at the Moscow Domodedovo Airport, 19 flights were delayed and four cancelled . There was no data about flights schedule changes at the Vnukovo Airport.

According to the Russian meteorological center, the weather on Monday, July 17, in Moscow will be partly cloudy with occasional rains and temperatures around 19-21 degrees Celsius (66-70 degrees Fahrenheit).