Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Monument to Russia’s last Emperor Nicholas II and Crown Prince Alexis unveiled in Siberia

Society & Culture
July 17, 8:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Orthodox Church canonized Czar Nicholas, Czarina Alexandra, Crown Prince Alexis, and Princesses Olga, Tatiana, Maria, and Anastasia in 2000

Share
1 pages in this article
© TASS archive

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. A bronze statue of Russia’s last Emperor, Nicholas II, and his son Crown Prince Alexis was unveiled in Russia’s Siberian city of Novosibirsk on Sunday, the Novosibirsk Metropolitanate of the Russian Orthodox Church said on its website.

Gallery
13 photo

The February Revolution: the end of the Russian Empire

The monument was unveiled in the territory of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and was consecrated by Metropolitan Tikhon of Novosibirsk and Berd. The ceremony was timed to the 99th anniversary of the killing of the Czarist Family.

Along with Novosibirsk, monuments to Nicholas II were built in Russia’s cities of St. Petersburg, Kursk, Kaluga, Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Sevastopol, and in Serbia’s capital city of Belgrade.

Czar Nicholas II, who abdicated on March 2, 1917, and his family were executed by shooting in the basement floor of the Ipatyev House in Yekaterinburg on the night from July 16 through to July 17, 1918, following a resolution of the Urals Soviet of Workers’ and Peasants’ Deputies that was controlled by the Bolsheviks.

The Russian Orthodox Church canonized Czar Nicholas, Czarina Alexandra, Crown Prince Alexis, and Princesses Olga, Tatiana, Maria, and Anastasia in 2000 as New Martyrs for Christ.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Trump-Macron rendezvous, Mosul in ruins and California wildfires
11
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures
10
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Monument to Russia’s last Emperor Nicholas II and Crown Prince Alexis unveiled in Siberia
2
French president praises talks with Putin for making headway on Syria
3
Russian space agency to start preparations for flight to Mars
4
UEFA extends condolences in wake of fatal stampede at stadium in Senegal
5
SpaceX set to ‘swallow up’ Russia’s share on global space launch market
6
Syrian government troops regain control over oil and gas fields south of Raqqa - TV
7
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
TOP STORIES
Реклама