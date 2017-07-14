Back to Main page
Russian and South Korean scientists to study Yamal mummy jointly

Society & Culture
July 14, 17:30 UTC+3 SALEKHARD

The researchers will make computer tomography to see state of the remains inside the cocoon and possible burial objects there

© Scientific Center for Arctic Studies

SALEKHARD, July 14. /TASS/. Scientists found mummy of a child and a grown-up during an archaeology expedition to the Zelenyi Yar medieval burial in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. Press service of the Scientific Center for Arctic Studies said on Friday, their further research will be done jointly with scientists from South Korea.

"The mummies were found during complex archaeological research works," the press service said in a statement on Friday. "Within days, the burial cocoon with the child will be sent to the Academy of Sciences' Institute of North's Exploration Studies in Tyumen, where the partners from Seoul's National University are working now. They will take histology, vermin and other tests."

The researchers will make computer tomography to see state of the remains inside the cocoon and possible burial objects there.

"The remains are covered with layers of birth bark and hard cloth, about which we shall learn from the laboratory tests," head of the expedition, the Center's representative Alexander Gusev said. "The adult's body from head to feet is covered by copper plates. The child's remains are covered by small fragments of a copper boiler."

The expedition had found ten burials, five of which were not robbed in the ancient times, which is a rare case for the monument like Zelenyi Yar, he said.

About the archaeological complex

The archaeological complex, found near the Zelenyi Yar village, was discovered in 1997 during the Live Yamal Russia-US expedition.

The digging began in 1999. During 1999-2002, scientists opened 35 burials; during 2013-2017 - another 47 burials, where in two burials they found mummies in two burials of adults and two burials of children.

Specialists say the mummies keep many micro organisms and other substances, making possible studies of the health conditions in the medieval times.

The Scientific Center for Arctic Studies was organized in 2010. It unites sectors of archaeology, ethnic studies, social and humanitarian studies, regions, geology and geography, medicine and environment-biology studies. Head of the Yamal-Nenets' Department of Sciences and Innovations Alexei Titovsky told TASS earlier that in 2017 the region would allocate more than 63 million rubles ($1.05 million) for scientific expeditions.

