Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s chief tourist agency seeks to lure visitors from Muslim countries

Society & Culture
July 14, 15:33 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA

Apart from visiting Islamic heritage sites located in Russia, they could also attend large-scale international events

Share
1 pages in this article
© Denis Abramov/TASS

MAKHACHKALA, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) has been working on a program to attract tourists from Muslim countries, which particularly highlights visits to numerous Islamic heritage sites across the country, the agency’s chief Oleg Safonov.

Gallery
16 photo
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

Top 10 tourist destinations in Russia

"We are currently putting together a special program to attract tourists from Muslim countries to Russia, and we invite all interested parties to join the effort," he said at a meeting dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Russian Hajj Mission, held in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Dagestan. "As for luring foreign tourists, we see a significant potential. Apart from visiting Islamic heritage sites located all across Russia, they could also attend large-scale international events," Safonov added.

In this connection, the Rostourism chief mentioned the Nineteenth World Festival of Youth and Students, scheduled to be held in Russia in October. "Next year, we will host the FIFA World Cup and we would surely like to see more football fans coming from Muslim countries," he said.

In many Russian regions with a high percentage of the population that professes the Islamic faith, conditions have already been created for Muslim tourists, Safonov pointed out.

Gallery
9 photo

Tourist friendly power: world leaders' residences open for visits

"Rostourism has been cooperating with market participants to carry out a federal project dubbed Halal Friendly, which is part of the Russian Hospitality comprehensive program," he noted.

"This project is aimed at making travel around Russia comfortable for Muslim people. The task is planned to be achieved by taking into account their demands concerning accommodation and food, as well as by providing them with all the necessary information," Safonov added.

According to him, there are more than 2,500 religious landmarks in Russia. "While implementing the Russia’s Sacred Places plan, written information and photos related to religious sites located across the country are collected in order to put it all on the national tourism website and publish guidebooks for religious people and pilgrims," the head of the Russian tourism agency said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures
10
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain
10
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian aircraft designer reveals details of MIG-35 demonstration flight
2
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow
3
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
4
Kremlin knows nothing about Siemens plans to withdraw from Russian assets
5
State Duma green-lights protocol on deploying Russian air group in Syria
6
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to go into serial production in 2019
7
SpaceX set to ‘swallow up’ Russia’s share on global space launch market
TOP STORIES
Реклама