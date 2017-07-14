Back to Main page
This week in photos: Trump-Macron rendezvous, Mosul in ruins and California wildfires

Society & Culture
July 14, 18:29 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

French First Lady Brigitte Macron and US First Lady Melania Trump await French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France, July 13
© EPA/IAN LANGSDON/POOL
© EPA/WAYNE TAYLOR
© AP Photo/Michel Euler
© EPA/CESARE ABBATE
© AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
© AP Photo/Nati Harnik
© EPA/OSCAR CORRAL
© AP Photo/Jorge Saenz
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
© AP Photo/Felipe Dana
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
© EPA/STRINGER
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
© Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron meeting  in Paris, Mosul in ruins after years of warfare, California wildfires and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

