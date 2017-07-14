This week in photos: Trump-Macron rendezvous, Mosul in ruins and California wildfires

From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets

The Night King and White Walkers march through Oxford Circus to promote the forthcoming Game Of Thrones Season 7 in London, UK, July 11 © Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

A cow jumps over a group of revellers laid on the ground of the bullring, during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, Spain, July 12 © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

A fire service helicopter drops flame retardant on the 'Whittier' wildfire in Santa Barbara County, California, USA, July 11 © EPA/STRINGER

A man jumps over a bonfire during festivities marking Ivan Kupala Day, a pagan summer solstice celebration, in the village of Fadino on the Irtysh River, Russia, July 9 © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

Airstrikes target Islamic State positions on the edge of the Old City a day after Iraq's prime minister declared "total victory" in Mosul, Iraq, July 11 © AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Police confront people protesting the self-proclaimed "Bus of freedom" which rejects transgender children in schools, next to an art museum in Santiago, Chile, July 10 © AP Photo/Esteban Felix

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia pose for a group photograph before a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, UK, July 12 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Farmers from northern Paraguay participate in a meeting at their camp at the "Plaza de Armas" in downtown Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12 © AP Photo/Jorge Saenz

Two residents try to tear down a wild horse to cut horsehair during the traditional Rapa Das Bestas (lit. Crop the beasts) in Sabucedo, Spain, July 9 © EPA/OSCAR CORRAL

A Sun Bear, native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia, sleeps in a tree at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, USA, July 11 © AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Kids participate in races during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, USA, July 11 © AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Children jump into the sea as smoke billows from fires around Mount Vesuvius volcano in Naples, Italy, July 11 © EPA/CESARE ABBATE

French President Emmanuel Macron greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, July 12 © AP Photo/Michel Euler

A pop up performance of the 400-year-old opera 'The Coronation of Poppea' by Italian composer Claudio Monteverdi, on a tram in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, July 13 © EPA/WAYNE TAYLOR

French First Lady Brigitte Macron and US First Lady Melania Trump await French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France, July 13 © EPA/IAN LANGSDON/POOL

