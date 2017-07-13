Back to Main page
Yaroslavl to get Russia’s tallest Ferris wheel

Society & Culture
July 13, 16:49 UTC+3 YAROSLAVL

The world’s tallest Ferris wheel, the High Roller, in Las Vegas, Nevada, is 167.6 meters tall

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

YAROSLAVL, July 13. /TASS/. A golden 65-meter Ferris wheel will be built in 2018 in Yaroslavl, an ancient Russian city 250 km to the northeast of Moscow, the local administration told TASS on Thursday.

"The Ferris wheel will be built next year as part of the program for Yaroslavl’s development as the capital of the Golden Ring," city hall said.

"The Ferris wheel is expected to be Russia’s tallest. Each car will be styled according to one of the cities along the Golden Ring and will be equipped with audio guides," the city hall said.

Two cars will be available for people with disabilities. The Ferris wheel will have a capacity of 180 people and a multimedia screen will be mounted in the middle.

The world’s tallest Ferris wheel, the High Roller, in Las Vegas, Nevada, is 167.6 meters tall. It opened to the public in 2014.

