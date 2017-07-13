Moscow court prolongs arrest of alleged Ukrainian spy

Yaroslavl to get Russia’s tallest Ferris wheelSociety & Culture July 13, 16:49
Yandex does not rule out Yandex.Taxi and Uber IPOBusiness & Economy July 13, 16:34
At least 40,000 troops may be engaged in NATO drills in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 16:24
Thailand's top diplomat: Ties between Bangkok and Moscow become highly dynamicWorld July 13, 16:17
Kremlin assures Russia would support any US leader seeking to cultivate bilateral tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 15:24
Legendary Spanish artist Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumed for DNA testSociety & Culture July 13, 15:22
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in picturesSociety & Culture July 13, 15:07
Experts prove proactively boosting power lines’ capacity does not reduce energy costsScience & Space July 13, 14:24
Kremlin hopes masterminds behind Nemtsov murder will be foundRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 14:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has upheld the decision to extend the arrest of Roman Sushchenko, a Ukrainian citizen who is facing espionage charges in Russia, a court spokesperson told TASS.
"The court has rejected the defense attorney’s appeal," she said. The attorney requested the court to put Sushchenko under house arrest or release him on bail.
Moscow’s Lefortovsky District court earlier extended his arrest until September 30.
Sushchenko was charged with espionage in accordance with Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. The charge is punishable with imprisonment of up to 20 years.
According to the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Sushchenko is a staff member of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s main intelligence department.
He was arrested in Moscow on September 30, 2017, while on a spy mission to collect secret information on Russia’s Armed Forces and the National Guard.
The Ukrainian pleaded not guilty. Defense attorney Mark Feigin said that his client, a Paris correspondent of the Ukrinform news agency, had come to Moscow on vacation to visit his relatives. The Ukrainian news agency confirmed this information saying that Sushchenko had been a staff member since 2002 and had "an impeccable reputation."