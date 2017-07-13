Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nearly half of Russians expect upbeat outcome from Putin-Trump meeting — poll

Society & Culture
July 13, 12:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 85% of respondents said they were aware of the two presidents’ meeting

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. As many as 48% of Russians expect that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7, will produce positive results, the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said in a statement on Thursday.

Read also

World trusts Putin more than Trump, says top US survey

"Almost half of Russians (48%) expect the personal conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to benefit Russia, while only one percent of those polled believe that the results will turn out negative," the statement reads. "The same 48% say that bilateral relations will improve, while two percent expect Russian-US ties to deteriorate and 41% believe that nothing will change," the pollster added.

A total of 85% of respondents said they were aware of the two presidents’ meeting. Among those who heard about the meeting, most people remembered the situation in Syria, the Ukrainian crisis, bilateral cooperation and the fight against terrorism as the main issues discussed by Putin and Trump.

Besides, Russians are now more inclined to have a soft spot for the White House occupant, as in July, the number of those giving a positive answer to the relevant question reached 27% (as compared with 13% in April), while the number of respondents disliking Trump declined from 39% to 22%. However, as many as 40% of those surveyed said they were indifferent to the US president.

"We can say with a high degree of certainty that society stands for maintaining the positive tone in relations between our countries," said Mikhail Mamonov, Director of the pollster’s research projects.

The nationwide poll involving 1,200 people was conducted on July 9-10, 2017. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5% at the 95% confidence level.

Read also

Putin-Trump first meeting round-up

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain
10
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
16
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NATO-Russia Council meeting kicks off in Brussels
2
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
3
Nemtsov’s murderers handed 11 to 20 years in penal colony
4
Archaeologists discover ancient wooden coffin with teenager’s skeleton in Crimea
5
Russian diplomat calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history
6
Nemtsov's family vows to pursue masterminds behind murder with more legal action
7
Nearly half of Russians expect upbeat outcome from Putin-Trump meeting — poll
TOP STORIES
Реклама