Russian Ebola vaccine to be sent to Guinea

Society & Culture
July 12, 11:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Health Ministry, the Russian vaccine has proved its effectiveness and has practically no side effects

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The first batch of the Russian Ebola vaccine developed at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will be dispatched to the Republic of Guinea on Wednesday, July 12, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry reported.

"On July 12, the first stage of dispatching the equipment and vaccine to prevent Ebola fever for post-registration research in the Republic of Guinea will take place," the press service said.

WHO confirms new Ebola vaccine ‘highly protective’

The ministry added that "in all, the Federal center’s employees have made more than 1,000 vaccine doses."

Russia’s Gam-Evac Combi is the world’s first officially registered vaccine approved for clinical use for the prevention of hemorrhagic fever caused by the Ebola virus.

According to Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, the Russian vaccine has proved its effectiveness and has practically no side effects.

The presentation of the Russian vaccines (named Gam Evac and Gam Evac Combi) to the World Health Organization (WHO) took place in Geneva on February 15.

Ebola virus
