San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain

From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets

From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets July 04, 18:47

The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwear

The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwear July 05, 16:32

This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding

This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding July 07, 16:23

Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time

Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time July 10, 16:24

Thousands of revellers pack the plaza at the town hall in Pamplona, Spain © EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

Bullfighter leans to touch a bull's head with his own during a bullfight on horseback at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

A reveller in upended by a calf after the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017 © EPA/Villar Lopez

Revellers run in front of Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

A municipal musical band prepare while revellers celebrate the official opening of the 2017 San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain © AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

A municipal musical band prepare while revellers celebrate the official opening of the 2017 San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain

© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Revellers run in front of Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival

© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017

© EPA/Villar Lopez

A revellers falls in front of Jose Escolar fighting bulls

© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls

© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls

© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

A reveller in upended by a calf after the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival

© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Bullfighter leans to touch a bull's head with his own during a bullfight on horseback at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona

© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls

© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos