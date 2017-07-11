San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain

Russia to keep close eye on Ukraine’s plans for toughening border controlRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 18:59
Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeSociety & Culture July 11, 18:08
Baikal-Alaska expedition under TASS sail goes to Okhotsk SeaBusiness & Economy July 11, 17:37
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in SpainSociety & Culture July 11, 17:35
New ISS crew to talk to ‘earth’ from 'space' via social networksScience & Space July 11, 17:28
Moscow Metro to put on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season premiereSociety & Culture July 11, 16:43
Russian prison officials seek to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 16:21
Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to CrimeaBusiness & Economy July 11, 16:04
Lavrov slams OSCE for being prone to 'inertia to usurp key security decisions'Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 15:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
Spain’s San Fermin festival is held annually from 6 to 14 July in commemoration of the Pamplona’s patron saint. Hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world attend the fiesta. Many of them participate in the highlight event – the running of the bulls, where they attempt to outrun the bulls along a route through the narrow streets of the old city.