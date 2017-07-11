Back to Main page
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain

Society & Culture
July 11, 17:35 UTC+3

The festival is held annually from 6 to 14 July in commemoration of the Pamplona’s patron saint

A municipal musical band prepare while revellers celebrate the official opening of the 2017 San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain
A municipal musical band prepare while revellers celebrate the official opening of the 2017 San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain
A municipal musical band prepare while revellers celebrate the official opening of the 2017 San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Revellers run in front of Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival
Revellers run in front of Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival
Revellers run in front of Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017
People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017
People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017
© EPA/Villar Lopez
A revellers falls in front of Jose Escolar fighting bulls
A revellers falls in front of Jose Escolar fighting bulls
A revellers falls in front of Jose Escolar fighting bulls
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls
Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls
Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls
Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls
Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
A reveller in upended by a calf after the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival
A reveller in upended by a calf after the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival
A reveller in upended by a calf after the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Bullfighter leans to touch a bull's head with his own during a bullfight on horseback at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona
Bullfighter leans to touch a bull's head with his own during a bullfight on horseback at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona
Bullfighter leans to touch a bull's head with his own during a bullfight on horseback at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls
Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls
Revellers run in front of Jandilla's fighting bulls
© AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Thousands of revellers pack the plaza at the town hall in Pamplona, Spain
Thousands of revellers pack the plaza at the town hall in Pamplona, Spain
Thousands of revellers pack the plaza at the town hall in Pamplona, Spain
© EPA/JIM HOLLANDER
Spain’s San Fermin festival is held annually from 6 to 14 July in commemoration of the Pamplona’s patron saint. Hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world attend the fiesta. Many of them participate in the highlight event – the running of the bulls, where they attempt to outrun the bulls along a route through the narrow streets of the old city.

