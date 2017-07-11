Back to Main page
US fails to respond to 26,000 queries about fate of adopted Russian children

Society & Culture
July 11, 14:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to children’s rights ombudsperson, Russia has sent 26,000 queries regarding the children’s fate

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova has said that US officials have failed to respond to Russia’s requests on the fate of children adopted by US citizens in Russia.

The Ministry of Education has come up with some figures. The number of queries where we have received no replies is 26,000," Kuznetsova told reporters speaking about a meeting of the inter-agency working group held at the beginning of July.

"[We have sent] 26,000 queries regarding the children’s fate, monitoring the quality of their lives, what is happening to them. There have been no answers to them at all," she said without specifying the period of time, during which these queries were sent to the US.

