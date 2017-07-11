Moscow prosecutors to review validity of robbery sentence against disabled prisoner

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office will check the justification of the verdict against physically challenged Muscovite, Anton Mamayev, 28, who cannot even eat on his own. Mamayev was sentenced to four and a half years in jail.

According to the press service, "the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office will check, based on the instructions from the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office, on whether there are grounds for challenging the guilty verdict by Moscow’s Timiryazevsky District Court against a resident of the capital city suffering from a rare disease (spinal muscle atrophy - TASS).

"The execution of the order will be supervised by the Moscow prosecutor," the prosecutor’s office added.

On June 30, a court sentenced the Muscovite to four and a half years in jail for robbery (Part 2, Section 162 of Russia’s Criminal Code). According to media reports, he was charged with robbery (with the threat of violence) taking possession of a motor scooter, which he was going to resell. An individual who helped him move around in a wheelchair was recognized as an accomplice in the robbery and sentenced to three years in prison.

Mamayev was taken to the hospital at the Matrosskaya Tishina detention facility where he was delivered in a wheelchair and where a cellmate is taking care of him.

According to Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova, Mamayev has been transferred to a hospital for examination. Earlier reports said that employees of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service would take him to a city hospital on Monday for examination for the purpose of a possible provisional detention.