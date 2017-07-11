Russia sees 23% surge in fatal car accidents involving children in 2017

Press review: Moscow's tit-for-tat plans for the US and Russian arms supplies to SaudisPress Review July 11, 13:00
MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. More than 180 children lost their lives in car accidents in Russia since the beginning of this year, the country’s traffic police reported.
"More than 3,500 road traffic accidents involving child passengers have occurred in the country during the first six months of this year. A total of 182 children have been killed, which is a 23-percent increase compared to last year. More than 4,000 children have been injured this year," the police said.
According to Russian traffic police, there were about 3,000 accidents involving children under 12.
"Violating the rules when transporting child passengers have been registered in 465 road accidents, which have left 35 children dead and more than 540 injured," the traffic police stated.