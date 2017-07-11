Circus tamer faces fine for walking with tiger on beach in Russia’s Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, July 11. /TASS/. A circus tamer who took a large tiger for a stroll on a crowded beach in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Region has been held administratively accountable, local police said on Tuesday.

"We found out that a circus tamer, who was on a tour in Primorye, took a leashed tiger for a stroll along the beach. The circus worker has been held administratively liable under Article 19.1 of the Criminal Code (arbitrariness)," a spokesman said.

The case files have been submitted to a magistrates’ court in Nahodka, a port city in Primorye. The circus tamer faces a fine of up to 500 rubles ($8) as punishment or receive an official precautionary warning.

Police launched an investigation after a video was posted in social networks showing the man walking with a tiger on a public beach in the Zolotary Bay in Nakhodka last weekend. The tiger was spotted in close proximity to dozens of passers-by, including children.

