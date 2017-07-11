Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Wonders of Russia exhibition opens in State Historical Museum

Society & Culture
July 11, 5:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The exhibition "Wonders of Russia," dedicated to the Year of Ecology in Russia, will run until October 31, 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Wonders of Russia multimedia exhibition opens on Tuesday in the State Historical Museum in Moscow, the project’s organizers told TASS.

"The center of the exhibition is its multimedia part," organizer Oleg Marinin said. "With the help of large screens, visitors will be able to take part in a virtual tour across the country and enjoy its scenery."

As he put it, the exhibition is divided into two parts and focuses on the pictures of most fascinating natural and architectural sites from the museum’s archives. Natural and architectural "wonders of Russia" displayed at the exhibition were selected by the national voting for Russia’s most beautiful sites that ended in 2008. The winners were the Manpupuner rock formations in the Komi Region, the Elbrus summits in Karachayevo-Cherkessia and Kabardino-Balkaria, Lake Baikal in Buryatia, the Valley of Geysers on Kamchatka Peninsula, Mamayev Kurgan and the monument "The Motherland Calls" in Volgograd, the Peterhof Grand Palace in St. Petersburg and Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow.

"We have extended the list of our ‘wonders’ to 19 objects, adding the pictures of Putorana Plateau in Siberia, Caucasians dolmens, Lake Baskunchak and others, so that the visitors could enjoy the beauty of the Russian land. We want not only Moscow residents, but our guests as well love these places," the exhibition organizer stressed.

The exhibition "Wonders of Russia," dedicated to the Year of Ecology in Russia, will run until October 31, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
16
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
10
The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwear
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Earthquake with 5.2 magnitude reported in Japan
2
Putin and Maduro discuss political situation in Venezuela
3
Kiev pushing towards Russia’s restrictions on Ukrainian citizens’ trips
4
Russia’s advanced Lider-class destroyer to get nuclear propulsion unit
5
Russian top diplomat to take part in OSCE informal ministerial meeting in Mauerbach
6
Rosneft and India’s ONGC Videsh to announce new joint projects soon
7
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's son
TOP STORIES
Реклама