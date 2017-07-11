Wonders of Russia exhibition opens in State Historical Museum

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Wonders of Russia multimedia exhibition opens on Tuesday in the State Historical Museum in Moscow, the project’s organizers told TASS.

"The center of the exhibition is its multimedia part," organizer Oleg Marinin said. "With the help of large screens, visitors will be able to take part in a virtual tour across the country and enjoy its scenery."

As he put it, the exhibition is divided into two parts and focuses on the pictures of most fascinating natural and architectural sites from the museum’s archives. Natural and architectural "wonders of Russia" displayed at the exhibition were selected by the national voting for Russia’s most beautiful sites that ended in 2008. The winners were the Manpupuner rock formations in the Komi Region, the Elbrus summits in Karachayevo-Cherkessia and Kabardino-Balkaria, Lake Baikal in Buryatia, the Valley of Geysers on Kamchatka Peninsula, Mamayev Kurgan and the monument "The Motherland Calls" in Volgograd, the Peterhof Grand Palace in St. Petersburg and Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow.

"We have extended the list of our ‘wonders’ to 19 objects, adding the pictures of Putorana Plateau in Siberia, Caucasians dolmens, Lake Baskunchak and others, so that the visitors could enjoy the beauty of the Russian land. We want not only Moscow residents, but our guests as well love these places," the exhibition organizer stressed.

The exhibition "Wonders of Russia," dedicated to the Year of Ecology in Russia, will run until October 31, 2017.