Putin signs decree on celebrating Nizhny Tagil’s 300th anniversary

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had signed a decree on celebrating 300th anniversary of the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil.

"As you asked, I have signed a decree on celebrating Nizhny Tagil’s 300th anniversary," Putin said at a meeting with governor of the Sverdlovsk region (Yekaterinburg being its capital city) Yevgeny Kuivashev.

Nizhny Tagil was founded in 1722 and was granted the status of a city in 1919.