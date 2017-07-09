Back to Main page
Putin signs decree on celebrating Nizhny Tagil's 300th anniversary

Society & Culture
July 09, 21:28 updated at: July 09, 23:12 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Nizhny Tagil was founded in 1722 and was granted the status of a city in 1919

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had signed a decree on celebrating 300th anniversary of the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil.

"As you asked, I have signed a decree on celebrating Nizhny Tagil’s 300th anniversary," Putin said at a meeting with governor of the Sverdlovsk region (Yekaterinburg being its capital city) Yevgeny Kuivashev.

Nizhny Tagil was founded in 1722 and was granted the status of a city in 1919.

