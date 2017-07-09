Back to Main page
Media manager Anton Nosik dies

Society & Culture
July 09, 14:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nosik was a startup manager, reporter and a popular blogger. He worked at lenta.ru, gazeta.ru and vesti.ru. Yandex ranked his blog 10th on the Russian Internet

© Artem Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s media manager and well-known blogger Anton Nosik died at the age of 52, his close friend and owner of the Vedomosti daily, Demyan Kudryavtsev, wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

"Last night, Anton Nosik died in Moscow. The biggest support now is not to disturb the family. Burial date and place to be announced," he wrote.

Nosik was a startup manager, reporter and a popular blogger. He worked at lenta.ru, gazeta.ru and vesti.ru. Yandex ranked his blog 10th on the Russian Internet.

