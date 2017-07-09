Medvedev condoles over Ilya Glazunov’s death

Trump says it’s time for constructive work with RussiaWorld July 09, 16:42
MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev offered condolences to the family and friends of artist Ilya Glazunov, who died on Sunday at the age of 87, the government’s press service said.
"Please accept my condolences over the death of Ilya Sergeyevich Glazunov," the telegram reads. "He was a unique person, an outstanding representative of the Russian school of realism."
The prime minister pointed to the artist’s role in keeping the Russian cultural heritage, the historic monuments.
Glazunov "was a truly popular artist, who loved people, loved his country," Medvedev said.
Ilya Glazunov was a Soviet and Russian artist, founder and head of the Russian Academy of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture.