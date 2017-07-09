Putin offered condolences over Ilya Glazunov’s death

Trump says it’s time for constructive work with RussiaWorld July 09, 16:42
MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin offered condolences over death of well-known artist Ilya Glazunov, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"The president has sent deep condolences to the family and friends of Glazunov," he said.
"Putin and Glazunov had long friendly relations," the press secretary continued. "The president considers Glazunov an outstanding artist of our time."
Soviet and Russian artist, founder and head of the Russian Academy of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture Ilya Glazunov passed away in Moscow at the age of 88, his spouse Inessa Orlova said on Sunday.