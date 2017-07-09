Artist Ilya Glazunov dies at the age of 87 - spouse

Trump says it’s time for constructive work with RussiaWorld July 09, 16:42
MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Soviet and Russian artist, founder and head of the Russia Academy of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture Ilya Glazunov passed away in Moscow, the artist's wife Inessa Orlova told TASS on Sunday.
"Ilya Sergeyevich has passed away," she said.
The preliminary information is the burial service will take place at the Christ the Savior Cathedral. The date to be advised.