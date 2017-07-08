Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia mourns over prominent writer Daniil Granin

Society & Culture
July 08, 15:51 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Officials, well-known people, scientists, politicians and local residents came to say farewell to the writer

Share
1 pages in this article
© Peter Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, July 8. /TASS/. A mourning ceremony devoted to writer Daniil Granin finished in St. Petersburg, TASS reported from the site on Saturday.

Officials, well-known people, scientists, politicians and local residents came to say farewell to the writer.

"He was a man of true, not artificial, culture, he was the example of spirituality, who loved people, loved the Motherland and cared for Russia and its future," speaker of the parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko said at the ceremony. "His death is a loss not only for St. Petersburg, but for the country."

Daniil Granin died on Tuesday, late in the evening, in St. Petersburg, at the age of 98. He was a Soviet and Russian author, screenwriter, a public figure and a veteran of the Great Patriotic War (WWII), who started the writing career in the 1940s and received numerous awards and prizes - both Russian and international - for his works.

In 2017, Granin was awarded the state prize "For outstanding achievements in humanitarian activity" by Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 3 in St. Petersburg. Putin particularly noted Granin’s talent and his contribution as a moral guide to many generations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
10
The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwear
Winfried Langner
6
Elderly German traveler arrives in downtown Petersburg in tractor
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Trump first meeting round-up
2
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1
3
Putin notes improvement of economic ties with France when meeting Macron
4
Russian President to attend opening of Innoprom-2017 in Yekaterinburg
5
Leaders of Russia, Germany, France confirm stalling of Minsk-2
6
Moscow court pardons two convicts in Total CEO jet crash case
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Реклама