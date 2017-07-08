Russia mourns over prominent writer Daniil Granin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 8. /TASS/. A mourning ceremony devoted to writer Daniil Granin finished in St. Petersburg, TASS reported from the site on Saturday.

Officials, well-known people, scientists, politicians and local residents came to say farewell to the writer.

"He was a man of true, not artificial, culture, he was the example of spirituality, who loved people, loved the Motherland and cared for Russia and its future," speaker of the parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko said at the ceremony. "His death is a loss not only for St. Petersburg, but for the country."

Daniil Granin died on Tuesday, late in the evening, in St. Petersburg, at the age of 98. He was a Soviet and Russian author, screenwriter, a public figure and a veteran of the Great Patriotic War (WWII), who started the writing career in the 1940s and received numerous awards and prizes - both Russian and international - for his works.

In 2017, Granin was awarded the state prize "For outstanding achievements in humanitarian activity" by Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 3 in St. Petersburg. Putin particularly noted Granin’s talent and his contribution as a moral guide to many generations.