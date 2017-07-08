Bolshoi reschedules first night of Serebrennikov’s Nureyev ballet

Bolshoi reschedules first night of Serebrennikov’s Nureyev balletSociety & Culture July 08, 14:53
MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Bolshoi Theater reschedules first night of the Nureyev ballet staged by Kirill Serebrennikov due on July 11, the theater’s press service told TASS on Saturday.
The press service did not give any details of the decision to postpone the performance. A briefing on this topic will take place at the Bolshoi Theater on July 10.
The ballet’s composer is Ilya Demutsky, author of the libretto, director and set designer is Kirill Serebrennikov, choreographer is Yuri Posokhov. In 2015, this team staged A Hero of Our Time (after Mikhail Lermontov) at the Bolshoi. The first night was on July 22, 2015. The performance received the Golden Mask prize for that season.
Rudolf Nureyev (1939-1993) worked as a ballet dancer at the Kirov Opera and Ballet Theater (now Mariinsky Theater). In 1961, the dancer chose not to return to the USSR from the tour of Paris. He was among the first actors to emigrate from the country.