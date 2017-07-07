New Russian anti-Ebola vaccine likely to be registered by end of 2017

Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air showMilitary & Defense July 07, 17:51
YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. A new Russian vaccine against the Ebola virus is undergoing the process of registration and the patent is expected to be received by the end of 2017, Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, told reporters on Friday.
"The first Russian vaccine against the Ebola virus was registered at the end of 2016," said Popova. "The second vaccine has different content and filling. It differs in structure and does not need special storage conditions. Now the vaccine is undergoing a stage of registration and we are hoping to obtain a patent by the end of the year."
The new vaccine has been developed by the Vektor research center (based in the Russian largest city in Siberia - Novosibirsk) and "has good prospects", she added.