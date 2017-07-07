Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding

Society & Culture
July 07, 16:23 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_955152.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_955152.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_955152.stepNow *12 +1}} - 16 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_955152.sliderLength-1}}
US President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7
US President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7
US President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7
© EPA/STEFFEN KUGLER
Newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo come out on to a red carpet, after tying the knot in a civil ceremony in Rosario, Argentina, June 30
Newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo come out on to a red carpet, after tying the knot in a civil ceremony in Rosario, Argentina, June 30
Newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo come out on to a red carpet, after tying the knot in a civil ceremony in Rosario, Argentina, June 30
© AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
A model wears a creation for Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris, France, July 5
A model wears a creation for Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris, France, July 5
A model wears a creation for Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris, France, July 5
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017 in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, July 7
People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017 in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, July 7
People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017 in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, July 7
© EPA/Villar Lopez
A woman crosses the street in front of the approaching performance '1000 GESTALTEN' with hundreds of people painted like clay figures moving slowly and silently through the streets of Hamburg to protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5
A woman crosses the street in front of the approaching performance '1000 GESTALTEN' with hundreds of people painted like clay figures moving slowly and silently through the streets of Hamburg to protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5
A woman crosses the street in front of the approaching performance '1000 GESTALTEN' with hundreds of people painted like clay figures moving slowly and silently through the streets of Hamburg to protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5
© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
North Korean leader Kim Jong-In seen after the launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korean leader Kim Jong-In seen after the launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korean leader Kim Jong-In seen after the launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile
© REUTERS/KCNA
The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, sails into Hong Kong for a port call to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army garrison's presence in the semi-autonomous Chinese city and former British colony, July 7
The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, sails into Hong Kong for a port call to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army garrison's presence in the semi-autonomous Chinese city and former British colony, July 7
The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, sails into Hong Kong for a port call to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army garrison's presence in the semi-autonomous Chinese city and former British colony, July 7
© AP Photo/Vincent Yu
People wearing Spider-Man costumes and make-up take a selfie at the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at the Yeongdeungpo Time Square CGV theater in Seoul, South Korea,July 2
People wearing Spider-Man costumes and make-up take a selfie at the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at the Yeongdeungpo Time Square CGV theater in Seoul, South Korea,July 2
People wearing Spider-Man costumes and make-up take a selfie at the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at the Yeongdeungpo Time Square CGV theater in Seoul, South Korea,July 2
© EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL
Three dogs with cycling jerseys sit near a road in Mettmann, as the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Duesseldorf to Liege in Belgium runs through Mettmann, Germany, July 2
Three dogs with cycling jerseys sit near a road in Mettmann, as the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Duesseldorf to Liege in Belgium runs through Mettmann, Germany, July 2
Three dogs with cycling jerseys sit near a road in Mettmann, as the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Duesseldorf to Liege in Belgium runs through Mettmann, Germany, July 2
© Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP
Ukrainians jump over a fire in Kiev as they celebrate the traditional pagan holiday of Ivana Kupala, Ukraine, July 6
Ukrainians jump over a fire in Kiev as they celebrate the traditional pagan holiday of Ivana Kupala, Ukraine, July 6
Ukrainians jump over a fire in Kiev as they celebrate the traditional pagan holiday of Ivana Kupala, Ukraine, July 6
© EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Young people throw coloured powder into the air during a festival of colours and glitter at the Severny airfield, Russia, July 1
Young people throw coloured powder into the air during a festival of colours and glitter at the Severny airfield, Russia, July 1
Young people throw coloured powder into the air during a festival of colours and glitter at the Severny airfield, Russia, July 1
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Germany's Emre Can holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final football match against Chile at Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium, Russia, July 2
Germany's Emre Can holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final football match against Chile at Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium, Russia, July 2
Germany's Emre Can holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final football match against Chile at Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium, Russia, July 2
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Belarusian tractors perform a ballet dance during a parade marking Independence Day or Day of the Republic celebration in Minsk, Belarus, July 3
Belarusian tractors perform a ballet dance during a parade marking Independence Day or Day of the Republic celebration in Minsk, Belarus, July 3
Belarusian tractors perform a ballet dance during a parade marking Independence Day or Day of the Republic celebration in Minsk, Belarus, July 3
© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
An Iraqi girl flees through a destroyed street as Iraqi Special Forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, July 2
An Iraqi girl flees through a destroyed street as Iraqi Special Forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, July 2
An Iraqi girl flees through a destroyed street as Iraqi Special Forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, July 2
© AP Photo/Felipe Dana
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Reinhard Grindel, President of the German Football Association seen a soccer game of U12 children between Germany and China during their visit in Olympic Park in Berlin, Germany, July 5
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Reinhard Grindel, President of the German Football Association seen a soccer game of U12 children between Germany and China during their visit in Olympic Park in Berlin, Germany, July 5
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Reinhard Grindel, President of the German Football Association seen a soccer game of U12 children between Germany and China during their visit in Olympic Park in Berlin, Germany, July 5
© EPA/RONALD WITTEK/POOL
People watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display in New York, USA, July 4
People watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display in New York, USA, July 4
People watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display in New York, USA, July 4
© EPA/ALBA VIGARAY
Editors choice
Marilyn Monroe wearing bikini, 1951
The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwear July 05, 16:32
The Lunokhod 1 rover landed on the Moon in November 1970. It was the first roving remote-controlled robot to land on any celestial body. During its operation, Lunokhod 1 transmitted to Earth more than 20,000 TV images and 206 high-resolution panoramas
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets July 04, 18:47
Elderly German traveler arrives in downtown Petersburg in tractor July 04, 16:04
Performers dressed in Brazilian carnival costumes at the closing ceremony of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup at St Petersburg Arena Stadium
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony July 03, 13:52
Supporters of Planned Parenthood dress in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale to protest the Senate Republican's health care bill outside the US Capitol in Washington, USA, June 27
This week in photos: Palestinian 'fairy', cat-sized horse and Swan Lake on Moscow's subway June 30, 18:01
Storm clouds seen over the Moscow International Business Centre
Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its path June 30, 17:21
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_955152'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_955152'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
US President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7
© EPA/STEFFEN KUGLER
Newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo come out on to a red carpet, after tying the knot in a civil ceremony in Rosario, Argentina, June 30
© AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
A model wears a creation for Elie Saab's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris, France, July 5
© AP Photo/Francois Mori
People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017 in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, July 7
© EPA/Villar Lopez
A woman crosses the street in front of the approaching performance '1000 GESTALTEN' with hundreds of people painted like clay figures moving slowly and silently through the streets of Hamburg to protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5
© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
North Korean leader Kim Jong-In seen after the launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile
© REUTERS/KCNA
The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, sails into Hong Kong for a port call to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army garrison's presence in the semi-autonomous Chinese city and former British colony, July 7
© AP Photo/Vincent Yu
People wearing Spider-Man costumes and make-up take a selfie at the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at the Yeongdeungpo Time Square CGV theater in Seoul, South Korea,July 2
© EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL
Three dogs with cycling jerseys sit near a road in Mettmann, as the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Duesseldorf to Liege in Belgium runs through Mettmann, Germany, July 2
© Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP
Ukrainians jump over a fire in Kiev as they celebrate the traditional pagan holiday of Ivana Kupala, Ukraine, July 6
© EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Young people throw coloured powder into the air during a festival of colours and glitter at the Severny airfield, Russia, July 1
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Germany's Emre Can holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final football match against Chile at Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium, Russia, July 2
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Belarusian tractors perform a ballet dance during a parade marking Independence Day or Day of the Republic celebration in Minsk, Belarus, July 3
© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
An Iraqi girl flees through a destroyed street as Iraqi Special Forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, July 2
© AP Photo/Felipe Dana
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Reinhard Grindel, President of the German Football Association seen a soccer game of U12 children between Germany and China during their visit in Olympic Park in Berlin, Germany, July 5
© EPA/RONALD WITTEK/POOL
People watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display in New York, USA, July 4
© EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Russian President Vladimir Putin and  US President Donald Trump shake hands at G20, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un celebrates the test-fire of a ballistic missile and Lionel Messi gets married. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
10
The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwear
Winfried Langner
6
Elderly German traveler arrives in downtown Petersburg in tractor
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summit
2
One dead, five wounded in Lugansk terror attacks
3
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
4
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air show
5
Kremlin praises Merkel as 'hostess with the mostest' for warmly welcoming Putin
6
Putin calls for pragmatism and caution in resolving North Korean nuclear issue
7
Hermitage Museum to keep psychic cat to make forecasts for 2018 World Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама