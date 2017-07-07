This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding

Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its path

People watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display in New York, USA, July 4 © EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Reinhard Grindel, President of the German Football Association seen a soccer game of U12 children between Germany and China during their visit in Olympic Park in Berlin, Germany, July 5 © EPA/RONALD WITTEK/POOL

An Iraqi girl flees through a destroyed street as Iraqi Special Forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, July 2 © AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Belarusian tractors perform a ballet dance during a parade marking Independence Day or Day of the Republic celebration in Minsk, Belarus, July 3 © EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Germany's Emre Can holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final football match against Chile at Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium, Russia, July 2 © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

Young people throw coloured powder into the air during a festival of colours and glitter at the Severny airfield, Russia, July 1 © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Ukrainians jump over a fire in Kiev as they celebrate the traditional pagan holiday of Ivana Kupala, Ukraine, July 6 © EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Three dogs with cycling jerseys sit near a road in Mettmann, as the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Duesseldorf to Liege in Belgium runs through Mettmann, Germany, July 2 © Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP

People wearing Spider-Man costumes and make-up take a selfie at the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at the Yeongdeungpo Time Square CGV theater in Seoul, South Korea,July 2 © EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, sails into Hong Kong for a port call to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army garrison's presence in the semi-autonomous Chinese city and former British colony, July 7 © AP Photo/Vincent Yu

North Korean leader Kim Jong-In seen after the launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile © REUTERS/KCNA

A woman crosses the street in front of the approaching performance '1000 GESTALTEN' with hundreds of people painted like clay figures moving slowly and silently through the streets of Hamburg to protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5 © AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

People observe from their balconies while bulls from the bull ranch Cebada Gago chase runners or 'mozos' during the first bull run of Sanfermines 2017 in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, July 7 © EPA/Villar Lopez

Newlywed Lionel Messi flashes a thumbs up as he and his bride Antonella Roccuzzo come out on to a red carpet, after tying the knot in a civil ceremony in Rosario, Argentina, June 30 © AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano

US President Donald Trump shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7 © EPA/STEFFEN KUGLER

