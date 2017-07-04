Back to Main page
TASS signs cooperation agreements with Chinese media outlets

Society & Culture
July 04, 18:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The parties stated that "the expansion and deepening of interaction and exchanges between media outlets is important for boosting cooperation between Russia and China"

MOSCOW, July4. /TASS/. Russia’s TASS news agency and the Chinese People's Daily concluded a cooperation agreement at the Third Russian-Chinese Media Forum. The document was signed by TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov and President of the People’s Daily Yang Zhenwu in the presence of the two countries’ presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

The parties stated that "the expansion and deepening of interaction and exchanges between media outlets is important for boosting cooperation between Russia and China" and expressed readiness "to contribute to this process." Besides, the parties agreed "to widely cover events taking place in the two countries and in other states, which concern the visits of the two countries leaders, as well as Russia’s activities in China and China’s activities in Russia." Besides, the two media outlets confirmed that they "will assist the other party’s correspondents in their professional activities."

In addition, the document enshrines a plan for annual exchanges of delegations comprising the two news outlets’ personnel, and also for brief trainee exchanges.

TASS and the People’s Daily intend to "develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of modern media technologies and strengthen partnership in this sphere." Besides, they confirmed "mutual willingness to expand bilateral cooperation in implementing joint projects, including media tours, various campaigns, conferences and other initiatives concerning public and professional relations."

TASS also signed a cooperation agreement with the Chinese internet media outlet China.org.cn. The document was signed by Sergei Mikhailov and Wang Xiaohui, editor-in-chief of China.org.cn.

A total of 18 agreements were signed at the Third Russian-Chinese Media Forum. In particular, Russia’s Channel one and the China Central Television agreed that Russia’s Katyusha TV channel would be launched in China, while the China Central Television also made a cooperation agreement with the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

