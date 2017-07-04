Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Budget of Russian-Chinese movie Viy-2 reaches $50mln

Society & Culture
July 04, 14:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Filmmakers from Russia, China, Europe and the US took part in the screening

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Russian Film Group corporation, in association with the CTB film company and China Film Group have completed Viy-2: Journey to China (alternately known as Journey to China: The Mystery of the Iron Mask). The movie’s budget stood at $50mln, the Russian Culture Ministry’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"This is the first large co-production between Russia and China in the world cinema history," the press service reported. "The budget is $50 mln, of which the Chinese party invested $20mln into production and promotion."

Filmmakers from Russia, China, Europe and the US took part in the screening. A total of 680 Chinese experts and 114 Russian experts were engaged in it. They include film stars Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rutger Hauer, Yao Xingtong, Ma li, Li Yu, the Luu brothers, Li Mengmeng, Yury Kolokolnikov, Alexander Robak, Andrey Merzlikin and others.

The film is directed by Oleg Stepchenko. According to the plot, English traveler Jonathan Green receives from Peter the Great an order to map the Russian Far East. A long journey, full of incredible adventures, will lead him to China. The cartographer will unexpectedly face a lot of breathtaking discoveries, encounter bizarre creatures, meet with Chinese princesses, and confront deadly martial arts masters and even the Dragon King.

"The movie is expected to be released on Chinese New Year in 2018," the Culture Ministry reported.

