Poll indicates 10% of Russians contemplate moving to another country

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Around ten percent of Russians consider the thought of moving to another country, however, the number has decreased by three percent compared to 2016, the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said in a statement.

According to the survey’s results, a solid majority of Russians - 89%, which is the highest on record - have no wish to leave their native country and move abroad. "In 2015, 13% of respondents said they wanted to move to a foreign country, while in 2017, the number came to ten percent," the statement reads. Only one percent of those polled found it difficult to answer the question.

The pollster also said that in the past year, Russians’ reasons for moving abroad had changed. Today, people dream less of high living standards, though such aspects as social stability, good environmental conditions, a high level of culture and respect for human rights are valued more than before.

Besides, more Russians say they want to move abroad because they are unhappy with the government’s policies or are in love with another country. As before, Russians find Germany to be the most attractive country to reside in.

The poll also showed that the number of people leaving Russia had decreased in the past year. In 2016, 21% of those surveyed pointed to the reducing number of emigrants, while in 2017, the number has grown to 31%.

The nationwide poll involving 1,800 people over 18 years of age was conducted on June 20-22, 2017. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.