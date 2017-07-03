Taurida international youth forum opens in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, July 3. /TASS/. The Taurida international youth educational forum opens on Monday in the Bakalskaya Spit, Crimea. The first participants who will undergo the forum’s educational program in 2017 will be young architects, designers and urbanists.

"Among the issues that the participants will discuss with experts will be: how to give a "second breath" to tired metropolitan cities, how to refresh the city design and what role it plays in the territorial development," the forum’s press service reported.

Famous designers, professional architects, professors of construction institutes and heads of architectural studios and companies will visit the forum as experts. They include architect Nikita Asadov, President of the Russian Designers’ Union Yury Nazarov, member of the Zinovyev Club Pavel Rodkin and others.

In addition, the forum will hold lections on the history of the Russian architecture, the problems of rural brand in international scale will be discussed, and it is planned to raise issues on the pending changes in the educational system regarding the preparation of architects and designers. Young architects, designers and urbanists will undergo the training programs of schools "Architecture," "Russia’s most beautiful villages," "Urban heroes," "Fashion design. Silhouette prospects," "Object design: present and future" and "Space for efficient work."

The project shift will end with the projects of the participants that will be divided by separate directions specified by the shift partners, such as the Moscow Architectural Institute, the Most Beautiful Russian Villages association, the Living Cities community, the Russian Kosygin State University, the Club of Industrial Designers and the Moscow Stroganov State Art Industrial Academy.