Death toll from bus accident in Tatarstan rises to 14

KAZAN, July 2. /TASS/. The death toll from the bus accident in Tatarstan grew to 14, the Investigative Committee said on Sunday.
"Further information will be available within an hour," the source said.
According to earlier reports, the accident took place at about 00:40 Moscow time on Sunday. A Kamaz truck collided with a passenger bus carrying 28 people en route from Samara to Izhevsk. The bus overturned and caught fire.
"28 people are listed as victims, 13 of them died and 15 were injured (12 are in hospitals and three are receiving out-patient treatment)," the healthcare ministry’s spokesperson said earlier.