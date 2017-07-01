Summer Ballet Seasons beginning in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Summer Ballet Seasons presentation of ballet performances by companies from different regions of Russia begins in Moscow on Saturday. It is the 17th season in a row.

Like in previous years, the performances will be held at the Moscow Academic Youth Theater.

By tradition, the Seasons open with Swan Lake in the classical choreographic version by Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa as rendered by the troupe of the Voronezh Opera and Ballet Theater.

This is the first time the troupe from Voronezh takes part in the Moscow summer nonstop ballet season. Nonetheless, it is offering a highly impressive debut program here including, apart from Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Giselle, Anyuta (Vladimir Vassilyev’s choreographic interpretation of ‘Anna on the Neck’ by Chekhov), Romeo and Juliet, The Tale of the Stone Flower (music by Sergei Prokofiev, plot based on a Ural folk tale), and Cindirella.

The Voronezh company shows will run through to July 12.

The list of foreign celebrities who have taken part in the summer ballet seasons in the past and who are going to perform in Moscow this summer again features the young talented dancers from Opera National de Paris Jeremy-Loup Quer, Roxane Stojanov and Antoine Kirscher who will perform parts in Romeo and Juliet on July 28 and July 29.

Italian ballet, too, is featured in the program of the Seasons. On August 2, Compagnia Nazionale led by Luigi Martelletta will show a contemporary version of Swan Lake. On August 3, it will perform an original ballet titled From Tango to Bolero.

The two Moscow-based ballet companies taking part in the seasons are the Theater of Classical Choreography under the direction of Elik Melikov and the Russian Classical Ballet with guidance of Oksana Usachova.

Konsarta agency, the organizer of the Seasons says more than 600,000 spectators visited the performances over the past sixteen years.

The organizers conceived the project mostly to entertain foreign tourists who visit Moscow in July and August when the city’s leading companies are on vacation but Muscovites showed very livery interest in it and the Seasons very quickly became a notable event. Now they are an inalienable part Moscow’s summer cultural life.