About 230 populated localities in western Russia disconnected from power supplies

Society & Culture
July 01, 3:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Outages continued affecting several districts in the Vladimir, Kaluga, Moscow, Ryazan, Tula, and Lipetsk regions

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. About 230 populated localities in the Central Federal District remained disconnected from power supplies in the early hours of Saturday after a torrential rain and gale-like wind that struck the Moscow, Vladimir, Kaluga, Ryazan, and Tula regions on Friday.

Outages continued affecting several districts in the Vladimir, Kaluga, Moscow, Ryazan, Tula, and Lipetsk regions.

"About 230 populated localities, more than 9,500 residential houses, 775 transformer plants, and six facilities of social significance (hospitals, etc.) remain disconnected," a spokesman for the press service of the Central Territorial Branch of the Emergencies Ministry said.

Repair teams were expected to complete their efforts in the coming few hours, he indicated.

