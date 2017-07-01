Back to Main page
Airports in Russia's Central Federal District return to normal operations

Society & Culture
July 01, 3:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The natural calamity truck the Vladimir, Kaluga, Moscow, Ryazan, and Tula regions

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Airports and railway stations in the regions of Russia's Central Federal District, which suffered from a torrential rain and the hurricane-like wind on Friday, returned to normal operations closer to midnight, the press service of the Central Territorial Branch of the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense said.

The natural calamity truck the Vladimir, Kaluga, Moscow, Ryazan, and Tula regions.

"Airports, railway stations, bus terminals, federal and regional roads are all functioning as usual now," a spokesman for the press service said.

Along with it, units of the Emergencies Ministry were placed on high alert as of 12:00 Moscow Standard Time as of June 30.

