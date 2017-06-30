This week in photos: Palestinian 'fairy', cat-sized horse and Swan Lake on Moscow's subway

First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures

First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures

People get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide at the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, June 28 © AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

A stray cat drinks water near a row of small statues of "jizo," the guardian deity of children, at Ikebukuro Suitengu shrine in Tokyo, Japan, June 28 © AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

Miniature horse foal named Gulliver seen with his mother at the Hidalgo farm for breeding American miniature horses in the village of Skotnoye, Moscow region, Russia, June 24 The foal born 30-cm-tall and weighing 3kg is set to break a Guinness world record © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

England team members in white shirts, compete against Scotland in the Penny Farthing International Polo fun match during the Bentley Motors Royal Windsor Cup Final in Windsor Great Park, England, June 25 © Steve Parsons/PA via AP

Lightning in the sky over Poznan, Poland June 29 © EPA/LUKASZ OGRODOWCZYK

Commuters make their way through a mist covered Hagley Park in central Christchurch, New Zealand, June 26 © AP Photo/Mark Baker

A view on the area of forest fire in Magazon, Huelva, Andalusia, southern of Spain, June 26 © EPA/JULIO MUNOZ

Children wait at the entrance doors as primary school teachers go on strike, during a protest against the teacher's shortage, work pressure and poor salaries, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, June 27 © EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT

Former US President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and daughter Sasha raft on the Ayung River in Badung, on Bali island, Indonesia, June 26 © AP Photo

Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet Theatre seen after a night concert for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup football fans at Novoslobodskaya Station of the Moscow Metro, Russia, June 26 © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Canadian Captain Megan Couto heading for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 26. Megan Couto, will be the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard © EPA/ANDY RAIN

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, USA, June 26 © AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A Palestinian girl wears as a butterfly stand in front of women preforming at Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Gaza City, June 25 © AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra

The Tre Kronor Stockholm brig sails along the Neva River as fireworks go off to mark the 2017 Scarlet Sails annual festival for school leavers, Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24 © Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

Supporters of Planned Parenthood dress in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale to protest the Senate Republican's health care bill outside the US Capitol in Washington, USA, June 27 © EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

