Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Palestinian 'fairy', cat-sized horse and Swan Lake on Moscow's subway

Society & Culture
June 30, 18:01 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_954121.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_954121.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_954121.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_954121.sliderLength-1}}
Supporters of Planned Parenthood dress in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale to protest the Senate Republican's health care bill outside the US Capitol in Washington, USA, June 27
Supporters of Planned Parenthood dress in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale to protest the Senate Republican's health care bill outside the US Capitol in Washington, USA, June 27
Supporters of Planned Parenthood dress in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale to protest the Senate Republican's health care bill outside the US Capitol in Washington, USA, June 27
© EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
The Tre Kronor Stockholm brig sails along the Neva River as fireworks go off to mark the 2017 Scarlet Sails annual festival for school leavers, Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24
The Tre Kronor Stockholm brig sails along the Neva River as fireworks go off to mark the 2017 Scarlet Sails annual festival for school leavers, Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24
The Tre Kronor Stockholm brig sails along the Neva River as fireworks go off to mark the 2017 Scarlet Sails annual festival for school leavers, Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
A Palestinian girl wears as a butterfly stand in front of women preforming at Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Gaza City, June 25
A Palestinian girl wears as a butterfly stand in front of women preforming at Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Gaza City, June 25
A Palestinian girl wears as a butterfly stand in front of women preforming at Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Gaza City, June 25
© AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, USA, June 26
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, USA, June 26
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, USA, June 26
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Canadian Captain Megan Couto heading for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 26. Megan Couto, will be the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard
Canadian Captain Megan Couto heading for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 26. Megan Couto, will be the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard
Canadian Captain Megan Couto heading for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 26. Megan Couto, will be the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard
© EPA/ANDY RAIN
Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet Theatre seen after a night concert for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup football fans at Novoslobodskaya Station of the Moscow Metro, Russia, June 26
Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet Theatre seen after a night concert for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup football fans at Novoslobodskaya Station of the Moscow Metro, Russia, June 26
Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet Theatre seen after a night concert for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup football fans at Novoslobodskaya Station of the Moscow Metro, Russia, June 26
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Former US President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and daughter Sasha raft on the Ayung River in Badung, on Bali island, Indonesia, June 26
Former US President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and daughter Sasha raft on the Ayung River in Badung, on Bali island, Indonesia, June 26
Former US President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and daughter Sasha raft on the Ayung River in Badung, on Bali island, Indonesia, June 26
© AP Photo
Children wait at the entrance doors as primary school teachers go on strike, during a protest against the teacher's shortage, work pressure and poor salaries, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, June 27
Children wait at the entrance doors as primary school teachers go on strike, during a protest against the teacher's shortage, work pressure and poor salaries, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, June 27
Children wait at the entrance doors as primary school teachers go on strike, during a protest against the teacher's shortage, work pressure and poor salaries, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, June 27
© EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT
A view on the area of forest fire in Magazon, Huelva, Andalusia, southern of Spain, June 26
A view on the area of forest fire in Magazon, Huelva, Andalusia, southern of Spain, June 26
A view on the area of forest fire in Magazon, Huelva, Andalusia, southern of Spain, June 26
© EPA/JULIO MUNOZ
Commuters make their way through a mist covered Hagley Park in central Christchurch, New Zealand, June 26
Commuters make their way through a mist covered Hagley Park in central Christchurch, New Zealand, June 26
Commuters make their way through a mist covered Hagley Park in central Christchurch, New Zealand, June 26
© AP Photo/Mark Baker
Lightning in the sky over Poznan, Poland June 29
Lightning in the sky over Poznan, Poland June 29
Lightning in the sky over Poznan, Poland June 29
© EPA/LUKASZ OGRODOWCZYK
England team members in white shirts, compete against Scotland in the Penny Farthing International Polo fun match during the Bentley Motors Royal Windsor Cup Final in Windsor Great Park, England, June 25
England team members in white shirts, compete against Scotland in the Penny Farthing International Polo fun match during the Bentley Motors Royal Windsor Cup Final in Windsor Great Park, England, June 25
England team members in white shirts, compete against Scotland in the Penny Farthing International Polo fun match during the Bentley Motors Royal Windsor Cup Final in Windsor Great Park, England, June 25
© Steve Parsons/PA via AP
Miniature horse foal named Gulliver seen with his mother at the Hidalgo farm for breeding American miniature horses in the village of Skotnoye, Moscow region, Russia, June 24 The foal born 30-cm-tall and weighing 3kg is set to break a Guinness world record
Miniature horse foal named Gulliver seen with his mother at the Hidalgo farm for breeding American miniature horses in the village of Skotnoye, Moscow region, Russia, June 24 The foal born 30-cm-tall and weighing 3kg is set to break a Guinness world record
Miniature horse foal named Gulliver seen with his mother at the Hidalgo farm for breeding American miniature horses in the village of Skotnoye, Moscow region, Russia, June 24 The foal born 30-cm-tall and weighing 3kg is set to break a Guinness world record
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
A stray cat drinks water near a row of small statues of "jizo," the guardian deity of children, at Ikebukuro Suitengu shrine in Tokyo, Japan, June 28
A stray cat drinks water near a row of small statues of "jizo," the guardian deity of children, at Ikebukuro Suitengu shrine in Tokyo, Japan, June 28
A stray cat drinks water near a row of small statues of "jizo," the guardian deity of children, at Ikebukuro Suitengu shrine in Tokyo, Japan, June 28
© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi
People get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide at the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, June 28
People get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide at the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, June 28
People get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide at the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, June 28
© AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Editors choice
Storm clouds seen over the Moscow International Business Centre
Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its path June 30, 17:21
Ten-year-old US schoolgirl Samantha Smith holds the letter from Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov on April 25, 1983 in Manchester, that have his personal assurance that the Soviet Union "Will never, but never be the first to use the nuclear weapons against any country"
Samantha Smith: 10-year-old Goodwill Ambassador that embraced warmth during the Cold War June 29, 16:29
Architect Frank Lloyd Wright next to a model of the new building he designed for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, 1953
Unique buildings by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright June 28, 17:28
Russian football fans seen outside Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match between Russia and New Zealand
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup June 26, 16:55
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall on Day of Memory and Sorrow marking the 76th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War when Nazi German troops attacked the Soviet Union, June 22
This week in photos: Confederations Cup opening and summer solstice celebrations June 23, 19:11
Muscovites listening to radio broadcasts about Nazi Germany’s attack on the USSR, 1941
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures June 22, 18:10
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_954121'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_954121'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Supporters of Planned Parenthood dress in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale to protest the Senate Republican's health care bill outside the US Capitol in Washington, USA, June 27
© EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
The Tre Kronor Stockholm brig sails along the Neva River as fireworks go off to mark the 2017 Scarlet Sails annual festival for school leavers, Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
A Palestinian girl wears as a butterfly stand in front of women preforming at Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Gaza City, June 25
© AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, USA, June 26
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Canadian Captain Megan Couto heading for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 26. Megan Couto, will be the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard
© EPA/ANDY RAIN
Dancers of the Kremlin Ballet Theatre seen after a night concert for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup football fans at Novoslobodskaya Station of the Moscow Metro, Russia, June 26
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Former US President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and daughter Sasha raft on the Ayung River in Badung, on Bali island, Indonesia, June 26
© AP Photo
Children wait at the entrance doors as primary school teachers go on strike, during a protest against the teacher's shortage, work pressure and poor salaries, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, June 27
© EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT
A view on the area of forest fire in Magazon, Huelva, Andalusia, southern of Spain, June 26
© EPA/JULIO MUNOZ
Commuters make their way through a mist covered Hagley Park in central Christchurch, New Zealand, June 26
© AP Photo/Mark Baker
Lightning in the sky over Poznan, Poland June 29
© EPA/LUKASZ OGRODOWCZYK
England team members in white shirts, compete against Scotland in the Penny Farthing International Polo fun match during the Bentley Motors Royal Windsor Cup Final in Windsor Great Park, England, June 25
© Steve Parsons/PA via AP
Miniature horse foal named Gulliver seen with his mother at the Hidalgo farm for breeding American miniature horses in the village of Skotnoye, Moscow region, Russia, June 24 The foal born 30-cm-tall and weighing 3kg is set to break a Guinness world record
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
A stray cat drinks water near a row of small statues of "jizo," the guardian deity of children, at Ikebukuro Suitengu shrine in Tokyo, Japan, June 28
© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi
People get drenched as pigeons fly during a monsoon season high tide at the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, June 28
© AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Palestinian 'fairy' girl at Eid al-Fitr prayers, miniature horse foal who is set to break a Guinness world record, Kremlin ballet in Moscow metro and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Palestinian 'fairy', cat-sized horse and Swan Lake on Moscow's subway
7
Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its path
10
Samantha Smith: 10-year-old Goodwill Ambassador that embraced warmth during the Cold War
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
2
Putin extends Russian tit-for-tat sanctions against West until 2018
3
Lavrov informs Council of Europe chief that Moscow will discontinue 'paying its dues'
4
Kremlin to try incorporate meeting with Trump into Putin’s heavy G20 agenda
5
Archaeologists to map out Crimea’s underwater ‘Atlantis’
6
Radiation levels spike amid wildfire in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone
7
This week in photos: Palestinian 'fairy', cat-sized horse and Swan Lake on Moscow's subway
TOP STORIES
Реклама