Over 200,000 people visit Russia’s Hermitage Museum exhibition in Tokyo

TOKYO, June 30. /TASS/. More than 200,000 people visited an exhibition organized by Russia’s State Hermitage Museum in Tokyo’s Mori art gallery between March and June, Hermitage Museum Deputy Director Georgy Vilinbakhov told TASS on Friday.

"In Tokyo, the 'Old Masters from the State Hermitage Museum' exhibition, organized for the Japanese audience as part of the Russian Culture Ministry’s ‘Russian Seasons’ project was attended by more than 200,000 people. The feedback from the visitors is amazing, most of them said they wanted to visit St. Petersburg and the Hermitage Museum," he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was among the exhibition’s high-ranking guests.

From June 30, the collection will move to the city of Nagoya, where it will remain until September 18. Then it will be put on display in the city of Kobe.

The exhibition features 85 works of art from the museum’s core collection of 17th-and 18th-century Baroque and Rococo works, including many by Old Masters, such as Rembrandt, Rubens, Titian, Cranach and Fragonard.

The Russian Seasons festival will become a prologue for the cross-cultural year of Russia in Japan and Japan in Russia in 2018, agreed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin last December. The Russian Seasons’ program includes over 200 events in 42 Japanese cities, with expected attendance of more than 3 million people.