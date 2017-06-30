Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow International Film Festival 2017 visited by over 33,000 spectators

Society & Culture
June 30, 0:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The festival program featured 406 full-length and short-length films from 64 countries this year

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. More than 33,000 spectators visited the shows of the 39th Moscow International Film Festival that closed on Thursday, the president of the festival, the Russian film director and producer Nikita Mikhalkov told reporters.

He told a news briefing the festival program featured 406 full-length and short-length films from 64 countries this year.

The organizers issued more than 8,000 accreditations - 2,233 accreditations to the press , 5,856 to the guests, and 281 to foreign participants and invitees of the festival.

"The main thing was the atmosphere, of course," Mikhalkov said. "The very opportunity to watch movies is much more important than an opportunity to sort out conflicts."

He said the festival had proceeded strictly as scheduled. "Stability of any kind is a very nice thing," he said.

The Chinese film ‘Crested Ibis’ directed by Liang Qiao won the main prize of the festival, the Golden St George. The director said he hoped to use his victory as an opportunity to call the global audiences’ attention to the problems of ecology.

He said the film had been shot in simple enough a manner, adding that he devoted victory at the Moscow Film Festivasl to his mother.

‘Crested Ibis’ got the Gold St George for ‘cinematographic value and humanism. The decision distinguish it with the prize was taken by a jury with the Finnish director and producer Jorn Johan Donner at the head.

Reporter Vince Kang, the protagonist of the plot returns to his hometown to write a story about a crested ibis, a very rare bird that is China’s national symbol. Media noise around the find makes society start talks about an ecological disaster that has resulted from the country’s speedy industrial development.

‘Opera’, a French-Swiss co-production directed by Jean-Stephane Bron, won in the contest of documentaries. This humorous, inspiring and, at certain moments, cruel film about music and ballet explores the life and passions backstage one of the world’s most prestigious theaters.

‘Ambulance’, a Norwegian film featuring a crew of emergency medics who come to face with Romanian immigrants while attending an emergency case.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Samantha Smith: 10-year-old Goodwill Ambassador that embraced warmth during the Cold War
16
Unique buildings by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright
15
This week in photos: Confederations Cup opening and summer solstice celebrations
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
2
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
3
Putin hails growing ties between Russia and Germany
4
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
5
Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizure
6
Russia’s future orbital station to have no service life limit
7
President Putin receives former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
TOP STORIES
Реклама