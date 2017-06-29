Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concerts

VIENNA, June 29. /TASS/. Renowned Russian opera singer Dmitry Hvorostovsky, who is fighting a brain tumor, has canceled his concerts in the new season of the Vienna State Opera in 2017-2018 for health reasons, the administration of the world’s famous opera theater said.

"Dmitry Hvorostovsky was forced to cancel his performances in the Vienna opera, which have been scheduled for the new season 2017-2018, due to a serious disease," the administration said in a statement.

The Russian baritone was due to perform in Giuseppe Verdi’s A Masked Ball opera on November 5, 8, 11, in Otello opera on March 12, 15, 18 and 22 and in Rigoletto opera on May 31, and June 3, 7 and 10. It is not immediately known who will perform instead of Hvorostovsky.

"The team and the entire community of the Vienna opera supports Dmitry Hvorostovsky and his family and also wishes him to be strong," the administration said. In December 2016, the Vienna State Opera expressed regret when hearing the news that the singer plans to suspend his participation in operas due to his disease.

In the summer of 2015, Hvorostovsky was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Despite getting medical treatment, he continued performing, in particular, he went on a North America tour and performed the Songs of the Wartime program at the Green theatre at the VDNH complex in Moscow. However, in late September 2016, the singer had to withdraw from his engagements in Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra at the Vienna State Opera while in December 2016, he cancelled his planned debut performances of Verdi’s Don Carlos at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater.