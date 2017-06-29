Back to Main page
Samantha Smith: 10-year-old Goodwill Ambassador that embraced warmth during the Cold War

Society & Culture
June 29, 16:29 UTC+3

US schoolgirl Samantha Smith, who became a symbol of public diplomacy in the Cold War, was born on June 29, 1972

Ten-year-old US schoolgirl Samantha Smith holds the letter from Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov on April 25, 1983 in Manchester, that have his personal assurance that the Soviet Union "Will never, but never be the first to use the nuclear weapons against any country"
© AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach
Samantha Smith, with her parents Arthur and Jane Smith, touring Red Square in Moscow on, July 9, 1983. Samantha wrote a letter to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov asking about peace between the US and Andropov wrote back to Samantha and invited her and her parents to visit the Soviet Union
© AP Photo/Boris Yurchencko
Samantha Smith at a press conference in Moscow hotel, 1983
© AP Photo
American schoolgirl and peace activist Samantha Smith wearing Russian traditional dress during her visit to the Moscow Pioneer’s Palace, 1983
© Alexander Yakovlev, Vladimir Yatsina/TASS
Samantha Smith in the Artek international camp, 1983
© TASS
Samantha Smith among Soviet pioneers during her stay at the Artek camp, 1983
© Valery Zufarov, Alexander Obukhovsky/TASS
American schoolgirl and peace activist Samantha Smith and her new friend Natasha Kashirina from Leningrad on the beach in Crimea, 1983
© Valery Zufarov/TASS
Samantha Smith during a visit of the sports complex in Krylatskoye, Moscow, 1983
© Vladimir Zavyalov, Alexander Yakovlev/TASS
Samantha Smith during her stay at the Artek camp in Crimea
© Valery Zufarov, Alexander Obukhovsky/TASS
American schoolgirl and peace activist Samantha Smith taking a boat trip down the Moskva River, 1983
© Alexander Yakovlev, Vladimir Yatsina/TASS
US schoolgirl Samantha Smith would be 45 years old this day. In the early 1980’s a 10-year-old Samantha Smith became a symbol of public diplomacy in the Cold War. In 1982 she wrote a letter to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov asking him if the USSR really wanted to conquer the United States. Andropov invited the girl and her family to the Soviet Union. She visited the USSR in 1983 as the Goodwill Ambassador and went to see Moscow, Leningrad and Artek summer camp. In 1985, at the age of 13 Samantha Smith was killed in a plane crash in the US.

