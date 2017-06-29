Samantha Smith: 10-year-old Goodwill Ambassador that embraced warmth during the Cold War

Relatives of defendants in Nemtsov murder case to appeal to ECHRSociety & Culture June 29, 17:46
Russian shipyard may equip exported warships with latest air defense missile/gun systemMilitary & Defense June 29, 17:24
Russian opera star Hvorostovsky cancels Vienna season concertsSociety & Culture June 29, 16:30
Samantha Smith: 10-year-old Goodwill Ambassador that embraced warmth during the Cold WarSociety & Culture June 29, 16:29
Paris sees new opportunities for dialogue on Syria with MoscowWorld June 29, 16:27
All five defendants charged with Nemtsov's murder found guiltyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 16:12
Putin to receive ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger ThursdayRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 15:51
Russia’s missile early warning system helps ward off any threatMilitary & Defense June 29, 15:19
Jury to deliberate on verdict in Nemtsov murder caseSociety & Culture June 29, 15:08
US schoolgirl Samantha Smith would be 45 years old this day. In the early 1980’s a 10-year-old Samantha Smith became a symbol of public diplomacy in the Cold War. In 1982 she wrote a letter to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov asking him if the USSR really wanted to conquer the United States. Andropov invited the girl and her family to the Soviet Union. She visited the USSR in 1983 as the Goodwill Ambassador and went to see Moscow, Leningrad and Artek summer camp. In 1985, at the age of 13 Samantha Smith was killed in a plane crash in the US.