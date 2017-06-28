Unique buildings by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright

Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's 600-acre Wisconsin home. Taliesin remains as some of the most innovative American architecture ever and are a living example of his work and philosophies © AP Photo/Morry Gash

Exterior view of the Hotel Imperial designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Tokyo, Japan, 1967. Wright's Imperial Hotel was built in 1923 and suffered structural damage in earthquake. The hotel, pyramid-like structure, was constructed with volcanic stone and concrete. The Imperial Hotel was demolished in 1968 © AP Photo

The 1924 Ennis House, designed by Frank Lloyd Write, in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. The badly damaged house offers breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills and has appeared in several movies © AP Photo/Philip Scott Andrews

Temporary steel shoring supporting the first-floor cantilevers at Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater house in Mill Run, built in 1936. The summer weekend home was named "The best all-time work of American architecture," in a poll of members of the American Institute of Architects © AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright next to a model of the new building he designed for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, 1953 © AP Photo

Frank Lloyd Wright was one of the most innovative and renowned architects of the 20th century. A major exhibition examining the drawings and models of legendary American architect who is most famous for spiralling Guggenheim Museum is underway in New York’s Museum of Modern Art. See the examples of Frank Lloyd Wright's works of modern architecture in this photo gallery.