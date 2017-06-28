Back to Main page
Unique buildings by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright

Society & Culture
June 28, 17:28 UTC+3

In honor of the 150th anniversary of American architect Frank Lloyd Wright's birth, a major retrospective exhibition is underway in New York’s Museum of Modern Art

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright next to a model of the new building he designed for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, 1953
Architect Frank Lloyd Wright next to a model of the new building he designed for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, 1953
Architect Frank Lloyd Wright next to a model of the new building he designed for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, 1953
© AP Photo
A view of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, New York, USA, on 21 May 2009. The museum, which was designed by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York
© EPA/JUSTIN LANE
The interior of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York
The interior of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York
The interior of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York
© AP Photo/Kathy Willens
Temporary steel shoring supporting the first-floor cantilevers at Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater house in Mill Run, built in 1936. The summer weekend home was named "The best all-time work of American architecture," in a poll of members of the American Institute of Architects
Temporary steel shoring supporting the first-floor cantilevers at Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater house in Mill Run, built in 1936. The summer weekend home was named "The best all-time work of American architecture," in a poll of members of the American Institute of Architects
Temporary steel shoring supporting the first-floor cantilevers at Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater house in Mill Run, built in 1936. The summer weekend home was named "The best all-time work of American architecture," in a poll of members of the American Institute of Architects
© AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
The living room in Fallingwater house. It is one of Frank Lloyd Wright's best-known works
The living room in Fallingwater house. It is one of Frank Lloyd Wright's best-known works
The living room in Fallingwater house. It is one of Frank Lloyd Wright's best-known works
© AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Visitors stand on the concrete terraces in Fallingwater house
Visitors stand on the concrete terraces in Fallingwater house
Visitors stand on the concrete terraces in Fallingwater house
© AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
A view of the Edward R. Hills house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1906 in Oak Park
A view of the Edward R. Hills house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1906 in Oak Park
A view of the Edward R. Hills house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1906 in Oak Park
© EPA/TANNEN MAURY
Beth Sholom Synagogue in Elkins Park, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright
Beth Sholom Synagogue in Elkins Park, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright
Beth Sholom Synagogue in Elkins Park, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright
© AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Beth Sholom Synagogue, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is seen in Elkins Park, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2009.
Beth Sholom Synagogue, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright
Beth Sholom Synagogue, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright
© AP Photo/Matt Rourke
The Annie Pfeiffer Chapel at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright
The Annie Pfeiffer Chapel at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright
The Annie Pfeiffer Chapel at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright
© AP Photo/John Raoux
The 1924 Ennis House, designed by Frank Lloyd Write, in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. The badly damaged house offers breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills and has appeared in several movies
The 1924 Ennis House, designed by Frank Lloyd Write, is shown in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, Friday, June 19, 2009. The badly damaged house that offers breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills and has appeared in several movies is being sold for $15 million. (
The 1924 Ennis House, designed by Frank Lloyd Write, in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. The badly damaged house offers breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills and has appeared in several movies
© AP Photo/Philip Scott Andrews
The Prairie style Emil Bach House by Frank Lloyd Wright, in Chicago
The Prairie style Emil Bach House by Frank Lloyd Wright, in Chicago
The Prairie style Emil Bach House by Frank Lloyd Wright, in Chicago
© AP Photo/Brian Kersey
Exterior view of the Hotel Imperial designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Tokyo, Japan, 1967. Wright's Imperial Hotel was built in 1923 and suffered structural damage in earthquake. The hotel, pyramid-like structure, was constructed with volcanic stone and concrete. The Imperial Hotel was demolished in 1968
Exterior view of the Hotel Imperial designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Tokyo, Japan, 1967. Wright's Imperial Hotel was built in 1923 and suffered structural damage in earthquake. The hotel, pyramid-like structure, was constructed with volcanic stone and concrete. The Imperial Hotel was demolished in 1968
Exterior view of the Hotel Imperial designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Tokyo, Japan, 1967. Wright's Imperial Hotel was built in 1923 and suffered structural damage in earthquake. The hotel, pyramid-like structure, was constructed with volcanic stone and concrete. The Imperial Hotel was demolished in 1968
© AP Photo
Tourists visit the Dana-Thomas House, the best-preserved example of Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie period dwellings, in Springfield
Tourists visit the Dana-Thomas House, perhaps the best-preserved example of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie period dwellings, in Springfield, Ill., Friday, Nov. 21, 2008. The house is one of 11 state historic sites and seven state parks closing Sunday, Nov. 30 as Illinois struggles with a state budget deficit. (
Tourists visit the Dana-Thomas House, the best-preserved example of Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie period dwellings, in Springfield
© AP Photo/Seth Perlman
Gammage Auditorium, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, on the Campus of Arizona State University
Gammage Auditorium, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, on the Campus of Arizona State University is the being prepared for tonight's final Presidential Debate in Tempe, Arizona 13 October 2004. Tonight US President George W. Bush and Senator John Kerry will square off in the third of three presidential debates which will focus on domestic issues such as the economy, healthcare and the environment.
Gammage Auditorium, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, on the Campus of Arizona State University
© EPA/Shawn Thew
Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's 600-acre Wisconsin home. Taliesin remains as some of the most innovative American architecture ever and are a living example of his work and philosophies
Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's 600-acre Wisconsin home, is shown May 4, 2004, in Spring Green, Wis. Taliesin remains as some of the most innovative American architecture ever and are a living example of his work and philosophies. (
Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright's 600-acre Wisconsin home. Taliesin remains as some of the most innovative American architecture ever and are a living example of his work and philosophies
© AP Photo/Morry Gash
Frank Lloyd Wright was one of the most innovative and renowned architects of the 20th century. A major exhibition examining the drawings and models of legendary American architect who is most famous for spiralling Guggenheim Museum is underway in New York’s Museum of Modern Art. See the examples of Frank Lloyd Wright's works of modern architecture in this photo gallery.

TOP STORIES
