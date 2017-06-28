Criminal case launched into illegal diggings at WWII-era mass grave in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, June 27. /TASS/. The police of Russia’s Crimean Peninsula has launched a criminal case into illegal excavations at a mass grave of near the city of Simferopol, where hundreds of Jews, Krymchaks and Gypsies were executed during the Nazi occupation.

"The fact of diggings at the mass grave was documented by our officers," Crimean police spokeswoman Olga Kondrashova told TASS on Tuesday.

According to a Crimean Jewish community leader, Anatoly Gendin, local residents informed the community about illegal diggings at the site on June 18, 2017.

"A local woman saw strange people digging there and informed us immediately. When we arrived at the site, we saw dozens of holes, some of them really deep. After that, we reported to the police," Gendin said, adding that the vandals were most likely looking for gold and other valuables that the victims could have on them.

The chairman of the Crimean Public Chamber, Grigory Ioffe, said the Crimean Jewish community and the authorities decided to build a concrete sarcophagus above the mass grave and install video surveillance equipment in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.