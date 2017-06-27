Back to Main page
Jury to deliver verdict on Nemtsov murder case on June 28

June 27, 18:42 UTC+3

The jury failed to reach a verdict

Suspects in the murder of Boris Nemtsov during a trial at the Moscow District Military Court

Portrait of Boris Nemtsov

Prosecutor highlights analysis of phone calls as key to solving Nemtsov’s murder

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict on the guilt of five defendants in the case of the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, a TASS correspondent reported from the Moscow District Military Court on Tuesday.

"We have failed to reach a verdict and ask for a break till tomorrow," the jury forewoman said.

Judge Yuri Zhitnikov has announced a recess till June 28. The verdict will be pronounced on that day.

Suspect in Nemtsov’s murder denies guilt

Putin considers thorough investigation into Nemtsov’s murder necessary

Two possible witnesses of politician Nemtsov’s murder not found — prosecutor

Court refuses to summon Chechen leader Kadyrov for questioning in Nemtsov murder case

Medvedev: punishment of all those behind the murder of Nemtsov is a matter of reputation

TOP STORIES
Реклама