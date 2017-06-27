Jury to deliver verdict on Nemtsov murder case on June 28

Suspects in the murder of Boris Nemtsov during a trial at the Moscow District Military Court © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict on the guilt of five defendants in the case of the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, a TASS correspondent reported from the Moscow District Military Court on Tuesday.

"We have failed to reach a verdict and ask for a break till tomorrow," the jury forewoman said.

Judge Yuri Zhitnikov has announced a recess till June 28. The verdict will be pronounced on that day.