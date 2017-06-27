Jury to deliver verdict on Nemtsov murder case on June 28

Kremlin says its computers not affected by hacker attackRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 27, 18:55
MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict on the guilt of five defendants in the case of the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, a TASS correspondent reported from the Moscow District Military Court on Tuesday.
"We have failed to reach a verdict and ask for a break till tomorrow," the jury forewoman said.
Judge Yuri Zhitnikov has announced a recess till June 28. The verdict will be pronounced on that day.