Wildfires still raging in Russia's Yakutia

Society & Culture
June 26, 9:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ten new fires have emerged in the Far East

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. More than 40 wildfires continue in Russia’s Far East, 26 of them are in Yakutia, the Far East District’s Forestry Department said on Monday.

"Ten new fires have emerged in the Far East, thus 59 wildfires were registered on Sunday," the authority said. "By Monday morning, 15 wildfires were extinguished, and 44 still continue."

The biggest wildfires are in Yakutia. Besides, eleven wildfires were registered in the Amur region, four - in the Khabarovsk territory, two - in Chukotka, and one in Magadan.

Since beginning of the current year, 1,162 wildfires have been registered in the Far East. Their area was 260.8 thousand hectares. In 2016, the number of registered wildfires was less - 1,003 at the much bigger area of more than one million hectares.

