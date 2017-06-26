Russian citizen convicted for attacking police officer deported from Thailand

Russia hopes Astana talks on Syria will yield package of documents on de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 25, 20:31
VLADIVOSTOK, June 26. /TASS/. A resident of Russia’s eastern port city of Vladivostok convicted for attacking a police officer has been deported to Russia from Bangkok, Thailand, he is currently in Moscow’s pre-trial detention center, the Russian Interior Ministry’s regional department said on Monday.
"In July 2015, a local resident was convicted by the Pervorechensky district court of Vladivostok for using physical force against a police officer. The court sentenced him to one year and ten months in a penal colony settlement. Due to the fact that he evaded the punishment, he was put on the federal wanted list," the ministry said.
In April, Thailand’s law enforcers detained the 29-year-old Russian in Bangkok. The man was deported to Russia accompanied by officers from the Interpol National Central Bureau of the Russian Interior Ministry. He is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow.