Medvedev greets Russian Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

Society & Culture
June 25, 9:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Traditionally the holiday is celebrated for three calendar days. Since the lunar Islamic calendar and the traditional Gregorian calendar differ, the celebration falls on different dates every year

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Russian Muslims on the Eid al-Fitr holiday - the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The telegram is published on the government’s website on Sunday.

"I congratulate you with end of the holy month of Ramadan and on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr - a main holiday in Islam, which is a symbol of rebirth and spiritual renewal, justice and mercy," the prime minister said in the telegram addressed to leaders of the Spiritual Administrations of the Muslims of Russia.

The prime minister stressed, the Muslim community - ummah - does a lot for keeping the traditions and customs, for development of cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world. "We respect is especially for the input in fighting extremism and xenophobia, for the efforts aimed at supporting peace and accord in this country with many ethnic groups and confessions," Medvedev said.

The prime minister added, new madrasas, Islamic universities and institutes, mosques open in Russia’s different regions due to the active educational activities of the ummah.

Traditionally the holiday is celebrated for three calendar days. Since the lunar Islamic calendar and the traditional Gregorian calendar differ, the celebration falls on different dates every year.

In Russia, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr throughout the country. It is officially a non-working day in the republics of Adygea, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tatarstan, Chechnya and the Crimea.

