Putin greets Russian Muslim believers on Eid al-Fitr

Fire of fuel tank kills 123 people in Pakistan - TVWorld June 25, 7:58
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-FitrSociety & Culture June 25, 5:18
Mexico knocks out Russia from FIFA Confederations Cup with 2-1 win in KazanSport June 24, 19:59
Putin visits Crimean youth camp ArtekSociety & Culture June 24, 19:42
Conflict around Qatar should be settled by diplomatic means - source at Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 24, 16:44
More than 237,000 fans attend Confederations Cup matches already - Deputy PM MutkoSport June 24, 15:03
Sistema's president hopes for dialogue with Rosneft on settlement agreementBusiness & Economy June 24, 14:56
CNN deletes article about meeting between Scaramucci and Russian Direct Investment FundWorld June 24, 13:12
Ukrainian Army units shell Donetsk Republic in first hours of newceasefireWorld June 24, 5:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted Russian Muslim believers on Eid al-Fitr - a religious holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Kremlin’s press service said on Sunday.
"Eid al-Fitr is one of main religious holidays, which Muslim believers across the world have been celebrating for centuries. It marks end of the holy month of Ramadan, and bears a deep moral sense, represents the joy of renewal, aspiration for self-improvement, readiness for doing the good, for helping those in need," the telegram reads.
The president stressed the Russian Muslims care for the rich spiritual and historic heritage of the ancestors, "respect the precepts and customs of their fathers and grandfathers and teach the younger generations."
Putin said about the respectful active participation of Muslim organizations in the social, cultural life of the country, in implementation of the needed charity, educational, patriotic initiatives. "And of course I would like to point to their role in support of the civil peace and accord, in development of friendship among people," the president said.
Traditionally the holiday is celebrated for three calendar days. Since the lunar Islamic calendar and the traditional Gregorian calendar differ, the celebration falls on different dates every year.
In Russia, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims throughout the country. It is officially a non-working day in the republics of Adygea, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tatarstan, Chechnya and the Crimea.