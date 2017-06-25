Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin greets Russian Muslim believers on Eid al-Fitr

Society & Culture
June 25, 9:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Traditionally the holiday is celebrated for three calendar days. Since the lunar Islamic calendar and the traditional Gregorian calendar differ, the celebration falls on different dates every year

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted Russian Muslim believers on Eid al-Fitr - a religious holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Kremlin’s press service said on Sunday.

"Eid al-Fitr is one of main religious holidays, which Muslim believers across the world have been celebrating for centuries. It marks end of the holy month of Ramadan, and bears a deep moral sense, represents the joy of renewal, aspiration for self-improvement, readiness for doing the good, for helping those in need," the telegram reads.

The president stressed the Russian Muslims care for the rich spiritual and historic heritage of the ancestors, "respect the precepts and customs of their fathers and grandfathers and teach the younger generations."

Putin said about the respectful active participation of Muslim organizations in the social, cultural life of the country, in implementation of the needed charity, educational, patriotic initiatives. "And of course I would like to point to their role in support of the civil peace and accord, in development of friendship among people," the president said.

Traditionally the holiday is celebrated for three calendar days. Since the lunar Islamic calendar and the traditional Gregorian calendar differ, the celebration falls on different dates every year.

In Russia, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims throughout the country. It is officially a non-working day in the republics of Adygea, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tatarstan, Chechnya and the Crimea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Confederations Cup opening and summer solstice celebrations
22
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
3
Samantha Smith’s mother said it is a true honor that Artek still remembers her daughter
4
CNN deletes article about meeting between Scaramucci and Russian Direct Investment Fund
5
Putin greets Russian Muslim believers on Eid al-Fitr
6
Russia launches serial production of seaborne air defense missile system
7
Russian warships fire Kalibr cruise missiles, destroy IS arms depots in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама