Putin greets Russian Muslim believers on Eid al-Fitr

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted Russian Muslim believers on Eid al-Fitr - a religious holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Kremlin’s press service said on Sunday.

"Eid al-Fitr is one of main religious holidays, which Muslim believers across the world have been celebrating for centuries. It marks end of the holy month of Ramadan, and bears a deep moral sense, represents the joy of renewal, aspiration for self-improvement, readiness for doing the good, for helping those in need," the telegram reads.

The president stressed the Russian Muslims care for the rich spiritual and historic heritage of the ancestors, "respect the precepts and customs of their fathers and grandfathers and teach the younger generations."

Putin said about the respectful active participation of Muslim organizations in the social, cultural life of the country, in implementation of the needed charity, educational, patriotic initiatives. "And of course I would like to point to their role in support of the civil peace and accord, in development of friendship among people," the president said.

Traditionally the holiday is celebrated for three calendar days. Since the lunar Islamic calendar and the traditional Gregorian calendar differ, the celebration falls on different dates every year.

In Russia, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims throughout the country. It is officially a non-working day in the republics of Adygea, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tatarstan, Chechnya and the Crimea.